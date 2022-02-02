From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Joint security operatives comprising of police, army and vigilante, yesterday, shot three kidnappers dead along the Benin-Ekpoma road, in Edo State.

The incident occurred at Okhuo in Uhunmwode local government area of the state.

The kidnappers had reportedly taken over the busy highway Tuesday morning but were driven into the forest by security operatives who engaged them in gun battle.

Travellers plying the road were said to have been stranded for several hours while the security operatives engaged the hoodlums.

It was learnt that an unidentified young man who was driving a Lexus SUV was hit by stray bullets on his shoulder during the shooting.

But not deterred by the presence of the security personnel, the gunmen again laid siege to the highway yesterday morning in ambush for travellers plying the road.

The combined security operatives again came to the rescue of the commuters, as they engaged the hoodlums who succumbed to the superior power of the security men.

Three of the suspected kidnappers were neutralized during gunfire exchange, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, said

“It’s true sir, it happened yesterday (Tuesday) at 0620hrs, Okhuo in Ehor area, but the combined team of the police and the military foiled the attempt, nobody was kidnapped, one person, a young man driving Lexus 350 was hit in his car in his shoulder.

“Meanwhile today (Wednesday), the hoodlums came out again and three of them were gun down by the combined team of the police, military and vigilante. Edo must be safe”, Bello added.