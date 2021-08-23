From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that security operatives in collaboration with some politicians have perfected plans to disguise as members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to enforce the sit-at-home order it had relaxed.

Spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, warned residents of the South East, especially traders to be wary of the plot. He claimed the perpetrators would come under the guise of IPOB volunteers to create chaos.

“Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order. They want to wear jeans trousers and combat knicker jeans and brand it ESN and IPOB volunteers. Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them tomorrow (today). Fleet of Hilux vehicles have also been set aside for this assignment. Our people need to be cautious,” Powerful alleged.

The group had directed the Mondays sit-at-home order in solidarity with their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing trials in an Abuja court, but relaxed it to days he would appear in court following appeals from a section of Igbo populace.

Said Powerful: “We want to put the world, especially residents of Biafraland that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initially declared Monday sit-at-home order. It, therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order. IPOB restates that there is no longer ghost Mondays in Biafraland in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.

“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot. IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise. People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harassment. We are warning politicians and traitors including security agents who have designed to destroy IPOB and tarnish our hard-earned global reputation to retrace their steps. Biafrans are free to come out tomorrow and every Monday to do their normal business. All market leaders in Biafraland are advised to comply with this directive and ensure their markets are open for business.”

Meanwhiele, the disownment of Radio Biafra director, Simon Ekpa, has confirmed serious cracks within IPOB.

In a memo jointly released by National Coordinator of the group,Anthony Obasi, national secretary, Chika Madu and Victoria Nwada, national financial secretary, IPOB Finland branch, denied Ekpa’s membership of the group even in Finland where he is said to be based.

Ekpa was earlier clarified to be Kanu’s successor at Radio Biafra only for the group to make a U-turn and disown him.

The group in the memo said: “IPOB family members worldwide over the issues as to whether Mazi Simon Ekpa is a registered member of IPOB Finland or not where he is resident, we the IPOB Finland family under the command and leadership of Nnamdi Kanu wish to make it categorically clear to whom it may concern that Ekpa is not a member of IPOB before now, and till date he is still not a registered member according to our records. The memo has been issued to set the records straight before all and sundry that henceforth anybody that is dealing with Ekpa on issues concerning IPOB worldwide will consequently have himself or herself to blame.”

There was a clash of counter directives of the sit-at-home order in solidarity of leader of the group facing trials at the court by the family and the heads of the group.