From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has alleged that security operatives in collaboration with some politicians have perfected plans to disguise as members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) on Monday to enforce the relaxed sit-at-home it earlier directed in solidarity of their leader Nnamdi Kanu facing trials at the court.

Media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in a statement on Sunday warn residents of the South East States especially traders to be wary of this plot. He further claimed that the perpetrators will come under the guise of IPOB volunteers.

Powerful reminded the people that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended the sit-at-home order earlier slated for Mondays.

He said “We, therefore want to put the world especially residents of Biafra land that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initially declared Monday sit-at-home order. It therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order.

“IPOB restates that there is no longer Ghost Mondays in Biafra land in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.

“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot. IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise. People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harrasment.

“We are warning politicians and traitors including security agents who have designed to destroy IPOB and tarnish our hard-earned global reputation to retrace their steps. Biafrans are free to come out tomorrow and every Monday to do their normal business. All market leaders in Biafra land are advised to comply with this directive, and ensure their markets are open for business.

“Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order.

“They want to wear jeans trousers and combat nicker jeans and brand it ESN and IPOB volunteers. Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them tomorrow.

“Fleet of Hilux vehicles have also been set aside for this assignment tomorrow. Our people need to be cautious.” Powerful claimed.