Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A combined team of security operatives have rescued two victims kidnapped in Egbema- Angalabiri, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The victims, Iziomo Michael and Esebagbon Fredrick were oil workers working in the Ekeremor creek before their abduction on April 26.

According to them their abductors who claimed to be aggrieved with the condition of living of the people after 53 years of oil exploration in the area took them to a camp where they were kept in terrible condition.

Speaking to journalists at the Bayelsa State Police Command, Michael said their abductors demanded that the oil companies operating in the area changed their attitude so that majority of the community people can benefit.

“We were working when some masked guys came out from the bush with guns dragged us into the boat and took us to their camp. There was no place to sleep. It was really terrible. They did not allow us to talk to anybody. It was terrible and hellish for us in the bush. We spent about 14 days there. Every day and night was like hell. Every rain that fell was on us.

Their demands was that there are two oil companies operating on their land, SPDC and Agip for the past 53 years and there is nothing to show for it. Only some few people are benefitting. So they said that is why they are taking the action. According to they are blessed with oil resources but many people in the community are being sidelined.”

Michael who said they had to fast for three days for God’s intervention commended the Bayelsa State Government and the Police command for the rescue mission.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan who disclosed that no ransom was paid commended Governor Douye Diri for his prompt action on security issues.

“Sometimes on the 26 of April, there was a kidnap in Ekeremor at the Creek. Initially the state government was not aware but when we(Police) got the information, I went to Government House to informed the governor. There was a security meeting at the Bayelsa State Government House and a combined team of security agencies was deployed. Though it was hazardous but we were able to rescue the two victims. It is good news that no ransom was paid. I commend Governor Douye Diri who does not joke with security issues.”

Meanwhile the Sagbama Local Government council Chairman, Mr Embelakpo Alale has appealed to the kidnappers of this father, Pa Napoleon Alale to release him unconditionally because of his health.

Sources at the community had reported that the 80-year-old man was pleading with his abductors to leave him alone as he is an old man when they were dragging him to the waterside.

“My father is 80-yearls old and he is having BP issues. I don’t think without his drugs he would be able to survive. I am pleading with the kidnappers to release my father unconditionally”