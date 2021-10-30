A detachment of security operatives made up of soldiers and policemen yesterday stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili.

Justice Odili’s husband and former governor of Rivers State, Chief Peter Odili, has been embroiled in legal battle with security agencies over his travelling documents.

Saturday Sun gathered that the team of security agents arrived Justice Odili’s home demanding to conduct a search over alleged information that some activities were going on inside.

Sources revealed that the Odilis refused the security agents entry into their homes for a search without a warrant.

The security operatives later retreated.

Sources said that the visit to the Odilis may not be unconnected with the contention over the chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which the Court of Appeal decided yesterday.

The Appeal Court had dashed the hope of embattled national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who wanted to stop the proposed convention of the party.

It was gathered that those who were disappointed about the Appeal Court’s judgement are trying to link Justice Odili to it, hence the move to search her home.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has de nied being involved the operations.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, said the EFCC was not involved.

According to the statement, “the Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC.

“ The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report.”

