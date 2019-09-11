Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated 60 hilux vans and 50 motorcycles procured by Adamawa State government to boost security in the state.

The vehicles would be deployed for Operation Farauta, the Adamawa Joint Security Task Force.

Speaking at the ceremony, yesterday, in Yola, Osinbajo lauded the state government for its commitment to the security of lives and properties.

“Security is so important and we must commend the government of Adamawa for its commitment,” Osinbajo said.

He urged security agencies that would benefit from the vehicles, to utilise them effectively in ensuring the secure and safety of all the people in the state.

The vice president was in Adamawa for the inauguration of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) at Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area.

Osinbanjo said, the project would provide a platform for the resolution of conflicts and improve agricultural output in the country.

“At the height of the farmer-herders crisis, the national economic council constitute committee to find solutions to the problem, the federal government merely support the project,” Osinbajo said.