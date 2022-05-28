From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command has partnered with the Nigerian Navy to sustain peace and security in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, who received the Commandant Nigerian Navy Centre of Education and Training Technology, Ile Ife, Navy Captain Aondowase Mnguve, in his office, in Osogbo, on Saturday, said the command would continue to work jointly with the Nigerian Navy in safeguarding the state.

He applauded the Navy Captain for his visit, noting that there is a strong synergy among all security agencies in Osun state.

According to him, interagency cooperation has gone a long way in making the state relatively peaceful.

He explained that the civility in the way the corps operates makes it easy for personnel to penetrate members of the public in getting proactive intelligence.

Navy Captain Mnguve, said the visit was to improve the existing synergy to further combat crimes in the State.

The Captain also revealed that the Nigerian Navy Centre of Education and Training Technology, Ile-Ife, was previously located in Apapa, Lagos and recently moved to Osun. This relocation made him pay compliments to stakeholders in the state to familiarize himself with the current security architecture of the state.

He explained that numerous courses are available for officers and men of the corps after due approval by the Naval Headquarters for knowledge and combat readiness.

He stated that the relocation of the school to its permanent site will help other sister agencies in acquiring knowledge for improved service delivery.

