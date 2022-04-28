From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following the recent unlawful shaving of hair of some Benue people by a group known as Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Guards on the streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Governor Samuel Ortom has declared the group illegal and, thus, ordered the immediate arrest of the leaders of the group.

Daily Sun gathered that the security outfit, on Monday and Tuesday, stormed parts of Makurdi, and started harassing, intimidating and shaving the hair of innocent citizens.

The group was said to have gone after citizens who reportedly dyed or coloured their hair, intercepted them in broad daylight and shaved their hair, using unsterilised scissors.

In one of the videos trending on the social media, a young lady was seen seated on a sidewalk while her hair was being shaved publicly by some members of the security outfit even as some members of the armed group shot sporadically into the air after they forcefully stopped the motorcycle she was riding on.

The development sparked verbal protests, both on the social media and across the state, with many people calling for the arrest of the leadership of the Hunters Security outfit.

In a swift reaction, the state governor, who distanced himself and his administration from the group, directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately arrest leaders of the group.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor maintained that the state government has no relationship with the Hunters security outfit and will not, in any way, condone their operations in the state.

While noting that leaders of the group had been arrested by the police for breach of security in state, the statement listed those who were arrested to include Ajonye Peter, State Commandant, Leva Luther, Deputy Commandant, Jov Peter Charles, Admin Officer and Godwin Adinya, State Adviser.