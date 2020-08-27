Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated Osun Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps Board, as well as the Independent Complaints Board as a part of the administration’s efforts to further guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens and people of the state.

The two boards were inaugurated to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in the quest to build a virile and healthy security architecture in the state.

Oyetola said the initiative would go a long way in maintaining and sustaining the security status of the Osun as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

The Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Board, and the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board are products of the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps (Establishment ) Law 2020 created to ensure fair and effective administration, implementation and operation of the security outfit.

They will collaborate with the conventional security agencies to ensure fair and absolute security of the state by complementing the conventional security agencies to stop the incidents of rape, illegal mining, possible banditry, kidnapping and other crimes which sometime crept into the state as a result of the deplorable security situation in the country.

“In line with our resolve, we have adopted proactive and creative measures to deliver security to our people by collaborating with the military, the police and other security agencies when the raging security situation in the nation was having adverse effects on our security profile,” the governor said.

“Our ultimate solution to the situation was the collaboration with our sister states in the South West who share the same territories and destiny with us to found the Amotekun Corps to police and secure the region and deliver peace to our people,” he added.

“It is our hope that the Osun Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps will offer improved security of lives and property and close the gaps created by the obvious overstretching of the conventional security agencies, while the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board will act as checks and balances for the activities of the Corps personnel.”

Charging the leadership of the newly-inaugurated boards on the need to champion fairness, patriotism and honesty in the discharge of their duties, Oyetola urged them to see their emergence as a call to service, particularly at a time when security of life and property as well as the economic situation of the state is precarious and requires selflessness, patriotism and utmost dedication to lead the state to peace and prosperity.

“As distinguished professionals who have given their best to the state and the nation at both good and trying times, I have no doubt that we have called unto the deep and the best of us to keep us at this challenging time.

“We are confident that, as co-managers of Osun security, you will do your utmost to secure the lives and property of the people and sustain the status of Osun as the most peaceful state in Nigeria. The Government and the People of Osun are also looking up to you to provide a peaceful environment for the successful implementation of the Development Agenda that will, among others, attract massive investment to the state, revolutionise the economy and deliver sustainable development.

“I must at this juncture implore you to lead a trained, disciplined, loyal and committed corps that has a human face to collaborate with other security agencies within and outside the State to secure our people.

“Let me remind us all as Osun people that Amotekun is our baby and that making it work is a collective responsibility. I therefore urge you all to collaborate with the bodies that we are inaugurating today by providing useful information and offering other necessary support in our collective interest,” said.

The 15-member Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps Board is chaired by General Ademola Aderibigbe (rtd.) while Justice Moshood Adeigbe (rtd.) would serve as the Chairman of the three-man Amotekun Independent Complaints Board respectively.

The newly-inaugurated Board comprises General Ademola Aderibigbe (rtd.) as the chairman; General Bashir Adewinbi as Corps commander; Comrade Amitolu Shittu, Field Commander; Hassan Taiwo Agbelekale, Secretary and Legal Adviser to the Board; Mrs. Abiodun Ige, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Dr. Seyi Atanda of the Security Trust Fund.

Others are the State Commissioner of Police or his Representative; Commander (ECC Ede) or his Representative; Director DSS or his Representative; Commandant (NSCDC) or his Representative; Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi; Olubosin of Ifetedo, Oba Akinola Akinrera; Philips Olufemi Olubowale, (CDA West); Elder James Oni (CDA East) and Bayo Oyekanmi (CDA Central).

Members of the Independent Amotekun Complaints Board are Justice Moshood Adeigbe (rtd.) as Chairman; Mr. Bankole Awoyemi and Mrs. Ajibola Olaide Alade.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps Board, General Ademola Aderibigbe (rtd.) and the Chairman of the three-man Amotekun Independent Complaints Board, pledged to put in their best to justify the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

The duo promised to raise the bar of security architecture in the state, noting that with their emergence, the State would be safer than before.

Those in attendance were the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; two former Speakers of Osun House of Assembly, Professor Mojeed Alabi and Hon. Adejare Bello; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdullahi Binuyo; Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade; members of the Cabinet; and traditional rulers led by Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, among others.