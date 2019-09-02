Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to consider the states’ peculiarities in the recruitment of new police officers and men.

Similarly, he said the government has been maintaining the 25 Armoured Personnel Carriers it donated to complement the work of security operatives in the state and it is planning to buy more.

He said the police must not shy away from the critical needs of each of the states of the federation in the recruitment exercise by ensuring applicants are recruited locally and deployed to serve in their various localities after training.

Governor Oyetola spoke, yesterday when he addressed participants at the South West Geopolitical Zone Security Summit, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said the call is necessary in the quest to strengthen collaboration between the community and the police, and to enhance intelligence gathering for the agency.

Oyetola noted that the engagement of locals into the police would help the institution to properly penetrate the localities and communities for effective and efficient service delivery.