From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Government has accused a cross section of security personnel of aiding bandits in perpetuating banditry and other criminal activities in the area.

‘There are informants in the security agencies because some security personnel give these criminals all the assistance they require in terms of information and in terms of facilities,’ the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, told the Commander, 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Emmanuel Eric Emekah.

The Brigade Commander was in the SSG’s office on a courtesy visit.

According to the SSG, who also heads the Katsina State Security Committee, the leadership of the security agencies should find such informants within the ranks and treat them as criminals.

‘It is very important that you also focus your attention on these informants,’ Inuwa said, noting further that ‘the bandits even tamper with the communication system because they communicate and they move around.

‘One thing I want to assure you is that the state government is committed to giving you all the necessary cooperation.

‘This, I assure you, we will continue to partner with you and our doors are always open to discuss issues that will bring lasting solutions.’

Earlier, the Brigade Commander assured the SSG that the Nigerian Army was committed to improving on its operations in Katsina.

According to him, ‘my coming this morning is to introduce myself to you in line with the changes that have taken place in the Nigerian Army and I was privileged to have been posted to Katsina State as Commander of 17 brigade.

‘I am aware that the Army is doing its best, my predecessor briefed me adequately and I have also interacted with my staff and I have been able to go to some of the locations and I will continue after this visit.

‘I assure you that I will do my best and all ongoing operations, will continue to sustain the momentum considering the limited resources and the Army headquarters is doing its best to meet with some of our needs.

‘I want to assure you that we will do our best despite the security situation in the country.

‘We are here to support the state and most of the directives will be coming from the state and that is why I deemed it necessary to come and interact with you today and to also take direction on what we need to do to sustain the ongoing operation and to improve on it.’