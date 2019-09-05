Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has said move by the police and South West governors to partner Aare Gani Adams-led members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) to curb the spate of insecurity in the region is the best option for national safety.

Oba Adeyemi stated this yesterday, after a closed-door meeting with Adams at his palace in Oyo.

Adams, who visited the Alaafin on his way back from Ogbomosho, where he met with royal fathers, including the Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, the Onijabata of Jabata, and the Ajase monarch, said the ancient city had, in the past, produced six Aare Ona Kakanfo all together.

On his part, Alaafin said, with the new move, the police have shown a lot of commitment to stop the spate of insecurity in the region.

He said the partnership with the OPC will definitely bring the much needed peace and tranquility across the South West.

“As custodian of Yoruba culture, the traditional rulers have the native intelligence of their respective domains and kingdoms. We are very close to the people at the grassroots, and on daily basis, we are fed with information that is crucial to the growth and development of the region,” he said.