Magnus Eze, Enugu

the Ime Obi Caucus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would meet next Sunday to discuss pressing issues concerning the future of their people in the Nigeria federation.

Daily Sun gathered that the protection of Igbo homeland against consistent invasion by the marauding Fulani herders, the proposed regional security outfit by the South East Governors’ Forum, the push for Igbo Presidency in 2023 as well as the restructuring of the country would top the agenda.

This August body which is the highest decision making organ of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, met last on January 24, 2019; the day President Muhammadu Buhari visited Enugu and Anambra states, as part of his campaign for the general election.

Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu disclosed that Igbo leaders from far and near were being expected at the very crucial meeting, which would be presided; by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

“The event will attract who is who in Igbo land that are members of the Imeobi of the apex Igbo body including Governors, former Governors, National Assembly members, ministers, former ministers, top Igbo leaders and the Pan Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC); the umbrella body of all groups championing the Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Project in 2023, who will be at the Enugu event to speak to Igbo leaders on their plans and programmes to achieve their objectives,” Ibegbu stated.