Former American President, John F Kennedy once said that ” Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” this has been the philosophy of the Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko who has passion for giving back to the society. Today, Prince Ned with his technical partner met with the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adam in his office where he made his intention known to support the efforts of Nigerian Police force in protecting life and properties with free installation of cctv cameras in Abuja. Prince Ned Nwoko was also taken on a tour of control room to have an overview of the security apparatus and effort of the police to respond to distress calls and timely intervention in curbing crimes in FCT.

The inspector General of Police commended the Philanthropist gesture of Prince Ned Nwoko to identify with Police in providing tools to complement government efforts in combating crime and keeping people safe in Abuja.

The first phase of the project will include installation of CCTV cameras across 28 locations which would be monitor from control room at the Police force headquarters. It will be recalled that Prince Ned Nwoko who married to Nollywood Sensational actress, Regina Daniels, is the Initiator of Eradication of malaria in Africa where he plans to fund malaria vaccine and fumigate the entire country.