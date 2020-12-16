Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, said that one of the reasons Enugu is among the safest and most secured states in Nigeria, was because of his administration’s continued support towards the development of security infrastructure in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who disclosed that security provisioning has been a major plank of his administration, added that the state government has established and resourced the Enugu State Forest Guard Security outfit as well as the Neighborhood Watch groups and went further to legislate the State Security Trust Fund to provide adequate resources for maintenance of security of lives and property.

Declaring open the four-day Intensive Capacity Building Workshop for all Police Spokespersons in Nigeria, holding in Enugu, with the theme: “Crisis Management and Law Enforcement; the Role of Police Spokespersons”, the governor stated that the event was timely and momentous.

He commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, who was present at the event, for the initiative and other ongoing reforms aimed at addressing the agitations of the Nigerian people for a Police Force that is people-friendly, more professional, accountable, and respects the rights and freedoms of the citizenry.

Stressing that the workshop could not have come at a better time than now, “given the recent #EndSARS protests with its accompanying mayhem as well as other spikes in criminality”, Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that the lesson/experience of the protests with the manifest mistrust and yawning communication gap between the police and the policed, compels a new paradigm for citizen engagement and robust communication strategies to build mutual trust and confidence as well as facilitate the healing of all wounds.