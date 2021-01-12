From John Adams, Minna

A security Joint Task Force stationed in Erena in Shiroro local government of Niger state on Tuesday engaged a group of armed bandits in a gun battle which lasted for hours during two bandits died from bullets injuries and several others escaped with bullets wounds

The security joint task force however successfully repelled the attack which a source close to the community said was informed by the arrest of an informant to the bandits by the security agents.

The bandits, it was gathered had demanded for the release of the informant by the security or risk attacks.

According to our source, the bandits invaded the town at about 3:00am Tuesday morning in their numbers and attacked the security base said to be located at a primary school in the area.

In an ensued shootout, security joint task force led by the military was said to have put up what the villagers described as “brave fights” with superior fire power that prevented the bandits from gaining access.

One of the sources close to the community, and Co- Covener of Shiroro Youths Forum, Bello Ibrahim who confirmed the development, however said that a vehicle belonging to the security outfit was however burnt by the bandits.

It however gathered no casualty was recorded on the side of the security agents who were said to have displayed a high level of professionalism in repelling the attacks.

According to Ibrahim “Yes I can confirm to you that in the early hours of today, terrorists in their large numbers stormed Erena town in an attempt to unleash havock on defenceless, peaceful and unsuspecting locals”.

He explained that the terrorists however met a vehement resistance from Security Joint Task Force, comprising conventional security and local vigilantes, stationed at Day Secondary School, Erena.

He said, “They were engaged in a fierce gun battle which lasted for hours and consequently, the criminals couldn’t gain access to the town. There were sporadic gunshots as sounds of gunshots could be heard from all over the places.

“A vehicle belonging to the gallant security men was seen to have been burnt. On the whole, the deadly attack was successfully repelled. Kudos to our galant officers and local vigilantes for this heroic outing”.

The police was was yet to issue statement on the incident as at the time of filing this report.