The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, tasked the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members posted to Gombe State to be security conscious while in camp.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen Mohammed Fadah, gave the charge at the temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State while declaring open the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course.

Fadah said it was important for corps members in the camp to be vigilant while reporting suspicious activities to the appropriate channels for action.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

Fadah, who was represented by Mrs Ada Imoni, NYSC state coordinator for Gombe State, also urged corps members to maintain high level of discipline while in camp by complying with all rules and regulations at the camp.

He also advised the young graduates to stay away from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices, while also urging them to avoid using social media to spread fake-news, fuel hatred and other negative tendencies.

“Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the service year.

“You are also enjoined to familiarise yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws,” he said.

Fadah further charged the corps members to take advantage of the activities during the orientation camp, as they were “designed to equip you for the tasks of the Service Year.”

The NYSC boss commended the Federal, State and Local governments, security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for ensuring the security and general welfare of Corps members in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,220 corps members comprising 891 males and 329 females took their oaths during the swearing-in ceremony. (NAN)

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .