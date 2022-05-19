From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security report said 360 persons were killed by terrorists in the first quarter of 2022 in Kaduna State.

The report also added that 1,389 persons were kidnapped during the period under review.

Presenting the security report before the State governor, Nasir El-rufai, combined security operatives as well as traditional rulers, the State Commissioner of internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said 3251 cattle were rustled during the period.

Aruwan also disclosed that 258 persons were injured in the first quarter, adding that 10 rape cases were recorded during the period under review.

