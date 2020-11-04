Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has assured the Nigerian AirForce of continued support in its efforts to combat criminality in the country.

The chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, gave the assurance, during an oversight visit by the committee to the headquarters of the Nigerian AirForce, in Abuja.

Koko lauded the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal, Sadiq Abubakar, as well as officers and men of the force for their efforts in capacity building, weapon development and research. And noted that the House will do everything within its powers to support the force.

“We are here on an assessment visit just to ascertain the level of work done by the force and to commend the Nigeria Airforce for judiciously utilizing the funds available to them. We have visited Borno, Makurdi, Kaduna etc and we have seen what you have done.

“Therefore, the Committee promise to give you all the muscle that you need to make you succeed”, the lawmaker stated.

Abubakar, in his response, appealed to the Committee to consider an increasing the budget of the force to enable it with its obligations. He stated that whatever achievements is traceable to the support of the parliament.

According to him: ” I thank you sincerely for all your support. All that we have achieved is based on the support you have given us. However, I will want to appeal that when the commandant of Kaduna appears before your committee, please do not hesitate to assist the school because our school is lacking hostels.”