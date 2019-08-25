Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the State Security Council will deploy more security personnel to troubled Ogoni communities to restore peace.

Speaking on Saturday when he led the State Security Service Commanders to Kono-Boue and Kereken-Boue Towns in Khana Local Government Area, Governor Wike said that the security agencies have been mobilized to go after the criminal cultists operating in parts of Ogoniland.

He said: “We will do everything possible to make sure that those involved in these criminal cult activities don’t go free.

“You have to cooperate with us to get the killers. Those who have perpetrated these crimes are known to community members. No armed robber operates in a place without local support. Therefore, support us with credible information.

“I feel so sad that these cultists have killed our people and displaced some communities in the area. We have taken measures to restore peace.”

Wike said that the State Security Council has adopted new strategies to build the security framework in communities troubled by cultists.

According to him: “Tell your people to come back, I have come here with the security service Commanders to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to restore peace.

“Over the last few days, we have deployed security personnel to the troubled areas. Beginning from today, we are going to deploy more security personnel to different Ogoni communities to protect our people “.

Governor Wike charged parents to monitor their children, urging on communities to take measures to discourage youths from becoming cultists.

The Governor said that the State Government will support displaced communities and families of victims of the cult-related attacks in Ogoniland.

He assured the leaders of the area that the State Government will complete the road abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Mr. Lahteh Loolo explained that cultists displaced some communities in the area while commending the Governor for his sustained response which reduced the level of casualties suffered by the communities. The Traditional Ruler of Kono Boue, Chief Ezekiel Manson expressed happiness with the intervention of the Rivers State Governor. He said when the cultists attacked the community, the divisional Police Officer and his personnel responded positively.