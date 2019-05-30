Raphael Ede, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said security and welfare of the people would remain his priority in his second term.

Ugwuanyi, who stated this during his second term inauguration at Okpara Square, said apart from providing support to security agencies in the state, his administration would continue to train and retraining of Neighbourhood Watch groups for efficient security in the hinterland.

He noted that investor and investment can only thrive in a secured environment, and stressed that his government has provided massive laws, to ensure that the security of lives and property come to stay in the state.

“We have launched Enugu state security and endowment fund, and inaugurated the Neighbourhood Watch in all communities in the state, under the supervision of the security agencies.

“Enugu is now the most favorable investment and tourism destination in the country.

“Enugu is described by the World Bank as the third state with the ease-of-doing-business in the state,” he said and promised to sustain it.

The governor, however, directed all the elected chairmen and councillors to relocate to their various council areas and communities; to ensure development in their local communities.

He commended the youths of the state for their greater support to his administration in the last tenure, promised to give them priority attention in employment creation.

Ugwuanyi appreciated Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, and his colleagues, who would be his partners for the development of the state.