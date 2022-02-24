From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba (Dr) Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, the Timi of Edeland, has cried out over the security situation in his town saying it is no longer bearable.

The monarch who expressed displeasure and sadness over the continuous killings in the town blamed politicians for protecting the killers.

Speaking at a press conference held in the town hall on Thursday, the monarch said the security situation has degenerated to a level where nobody could sleep with his two eyes closed.

He admonished the perpetrators who he described as ‘terrorists’ to be humane, considerate and tolerant of others, saying that history will not forget and forgive whoever caused grief and made innocent people shed unnecessary tears.

The monarch who also blame the crisis between the Vigilante group, hunters and Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) for the unrest in the town, added that there are many joints like Apete, Bode, Atapara and others, where Indian hemp are being sold and glorified.

“I want to say with emphasis that the OPC, Ya-Salam Vigilante and the Cultists are those that are terrorising Ede Community now. I am therefore appealing to the governments, the security agents and the general public to call on these notorious people to allow peace to reign.

“The security situation of Ede today is pathetic and unbearable. It has degenerated to a level where everybody is vulnerable to attack and injuries. The community members are being threatened physically, psychologically, emotionally and economically. Nobody can sleep with his or her eyes closed Presently in Ede, the sun sets at dawn.

“It is therefore very imperative that the governments and other security stakeholders should swing into action by quick intervention to avoid further loss of life and property. It is very uncultured to see human blood flowing in the daylight. Life has no meaning to these intoxicated bloodsuckers.”

Oba Lawal who also debunked the rumour that the miscreants were being used by the traditional ruler, added that “I have never given supportive assistance to any of the dissidents.

“The warring groups are mandated to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in Ede and its environment. Enough of panic, pandemonium and unnecessary tension. History will not forget and forgive whoever caused grief and made innocent people shed unnecessary tears. Nemesis and retributive justice will catch up with whoever made or made Ede be in this precarious situation. I admonish you, the terrorists to be humane, considerate and tolerant of others. Give peace a chance,” the monarch pleaded.