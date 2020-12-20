From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed fear over rising insecurity in Nigeria, describing the situation as perplexing.

He was particularly concerned the measures being adopted by government are not working, thus reawakening the consciousness of the Federal Government to their constitutional responsibility of security and welfare of the citizens.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Homily, at Our Lady, Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja, on Sunday, challenged the government to show more closeness to the people and akeen sensitivity to issues of security and welfare, while the Church continue in its responsibilities of fervent prayers.

He urged Nigerians, particularly those traveling for Christmas celebration to be more cautious and careful with their movements, with strong reminder to rising insecurity across Nigeria.

He said: “Dear friends, traveling during this holy and festive period should be done with

maximum vigilance and great caution.

“Apart from the bad roads and the actions of

reckless drivers, criminals heighten their diabolic activities to make life unbearable

for people this period. Also, remember that COVID-19 is still like the roaring lion, looking

for people to devour. Let us collectively take appropriate measures to curb its spread.

“We entrust ourselves to the intercession of Mary our Mother and St.Joseph her spouse in order to experience a truly peaceful Christmas, free of sickness, violence and criminal activities, as we welcome Emmanuel, God among us.”