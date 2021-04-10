From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has described the security situation In the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country as “critical”.

He said the security situation in that part of the country needed an urgent attention that would requires the police force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nipped in the bud.

The IGP spoke at a meeting he held with police strategic commanders in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones at the Police Force headquarters in Abuja.

He said calling a larger meeting of all Commissioners of Police (CP) and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of the COVID-19 protocols.

While noting that the present situation needed drastic solution to curb the menace, the IGP said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the regions and call for all hands to be on deck.

He said the issues would be discussed as a tram and thereafter, the strategic commanders would go back to their zones to implement the outcome of the meeting.

He said “it is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country but we have to address them one after the other.”