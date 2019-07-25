Every community is made up of active participants and spectators. The latter usually stand aloof, offering no contributions to events. They don’t feel concerned about happenings around them. In other words, they are steel-footed, while the spectators are very active and committed. They make and see events happen in their communities. In fact, they are the oil that lubricates the activities in their communities.

While the spectators are rigid, and ineffective, the participators are fluid and effective. These two sets of people dot every community, be it local government or state, in the country. For security to function effectively, there is the need for concrete participation by every member of society. There is a Nigerian adage that says, “One hand cannot carry a load from the ground.” Even as the truth and import of the adage is clear, what it means in relation to the functioning of states is that security agencies, for example, cannot operate alone without the cooperation of members of the public. The same fact when turned the other way round also implies that the society cannot completely function without the cooperation and efficiency of security agencies. The strength of the Nigeria Police is averagely put at about 345,000 men and women. When you add the strength of the military, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the entire security number is about 800,000. Even the police has not been able to attain the United Nations ratio of a policeman to handle 400 people.

Unfortunately, the police we have today is a far cry from meeting the UN-stipulated ratio for internationally accepted policing standard. Many countries have already surpassed the UN ratio by one policeman to 200 people. To meet the UN ratio, the police must be well trained, equipped and motivated.

When a security agent is well trained, he will have the milk of human kindness. His relationship with members of the public must be very cordial to enable them willingly provide necessary information.

The story was told of a retired old teacher who used to sit at the balcony of her house. One day, a young man parked a rickety car some metres away from her house. She started monitoring the activities of the young man. According to reports, the old teacher observed another young boy who would walk around the car and after sometime he would open the back door with an instrument to pick a long bag that looked very heavy. On seeing the surreptitious activities,, she quietly called in the police and it was discovered that the young man was a member of a robbery gang that had been terrorising the next neighborhood. Their is profound satisfaction seeing that you participated by contributing to the arrest of robbers terrorising the community. Many of such patriotic citizens abound in the country.

A time was when the police spokesman, Mr. Tunji Alapini, came up with a jingle, “Police is your friend,” yet the police never acted like a friend to Nigerians. The police, especially the mobile police, were not only reckless, they maimed and killed innocent citizens, while those in other department, like the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), acted like untamed ruffians, and those in the police stations were more interested in their pockets and bellies.

Participators in security events around them encourage security agencies in tackling insecurity. If there is any time that Nigerians should inculcate the spirit of nationalism, it should be now. With the upsurge of insecurity around the country, increase in unemployment and expanding population and crime rate is on the rise, every patriotic resident of the country should see themselves as quasi-security associates.

Many have asked the question, “was it not the same Buhari as a military head of state that initiated the War Against Indiscipline? So, what happened to the zeal and magic wand that propelled Nigerians to easily comply with the campaign? It is believed that a campaign like “see something, say something” should be propagated in every institution and community around the country. This would enhance the quality of participators and eliminate the tendency to be only spectators.

Shiites: Death too much

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, whose members are known as Shiites, over the years, have shown what stuff they are made of. Simply explained a “Movement.” The ongoing confrontation by the Shiites was again felt by residents of the Federal Capital when, on Monday, July 20, 2019, over 4,000 of them sneaked into Abuja and assembled for a demonstration that turned bloody. The confrontation resulted in the death of Deputy Commissioner of Police Umar Usman, who, until his death, was in charge of operations in the Federal Capital. He was allegedly shot in the head. Also killed was a Youth Corps member with Channels Television, Mr. Precious Owolabi, aged 23 years. The Shiites also claimed that 15 of their members died.

Following past events trailing Shiites’ activities, no well-meaning Nigerian will fail to raise a red flag for the Shiites. However, the continuous incarceration of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by the government despite an Abuja federal court order ought not to be. The group’s response to the situation leaves much to be desired. The destruction of property of individuals and the public cannot be justified. Last Monday’s outing of shame and violence that saw the display of illegal firearms is enough ground for government to proscribe the group. When protest becomes a threat to society, it needs to be curtailed. It is painful that a young corper was slain in his prime. One would have expected the television station to provide security vest for all reporters going for such violent assignments. It is a lesson for all media houses. The security vest is not for show but to protect the lives of journalists.

Security File wishes one of its core readers, Sir (Dr.) Mike Mbama Okiro, a wonderful 70th birthday.