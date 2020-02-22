Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Security operatives prevented protesting youths from getting close to the convoy of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, who was in Benin on Saturday to attend the burial ceremony of Cecilia Agbonyinma, the late mother of Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma.

Heavily armed security personnel were mobilised to the Benin Airport following reports that youths were at the airport to boo the APC leader.

Soldiers and two police vehicles were stationed ‎at the Airport entrance gate while others comprising officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were stationed at various points of the Airport, with airport exit gate manned by soldiers and policemen.

An armoured personnel carrier was sighted at the airport parking lot.

The youths chanted anti-Oshiomhole songs and protested the embattled party leader using several unprintable words.

Chieftains of the APC who were ‎at the airport to receive Oshiomhole included Dr Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere, amongst others.

Some of them who did not want their names in print, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of mobilising the youths for the protest, saying that it was wrong for Obaseki to always mobilise thugs to harras Oshiomhole.

It was gathered that the heavy mobilisation of security personnel was to forestall any attempt to boo Oshiomhole or prevent him from leaving the airport.

‎But a top Edo government official who pleaded anonymity denied the involvement of Obaseki in the airport incident.

“Oshiomhole should leave Obaseki out of his predicament. If Oshiomhole goes to Portharcourt or Bayelsa, you know the reception he will receive.

“Didn’t you see the protest against him in Abuja? Was that also Obaseki? Oshiomhole has general dislike across the country. Oshiomhole’s travail is self-inflicted”‎, he claimed.