From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu has urged the nation’s security agencies and all citizens to remain vigilant and careful with security in light of security reports by the United States and some other Western nations, that there is a high risk of terrorist attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also stressed the importance of avoiding panic. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari urged citizens to remain calm.

Said he: “The recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic. Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens. UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations. Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

“Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream. Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their works are unseen and necessarily confidential. Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of government. Security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay.

“Security threats are real and have been with us for a long while the nation’s military, the police and other security agencies have shown the capability to deal with it, as is evident from the fact that majority of our partners, including the United Nations agencies in our midst have not seen the threat as being sufficient to warrant any form of panic or order citizens’ evacuations.”

The President stressed that while being security conscious, being alert and careful is crucial.