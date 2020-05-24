Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly have called for the immediate demolition and evacuation of the New Artisan/Ebano Livestock Market, Enugu which they alleged had become a major security threat in the state.

Sponsor of the motion and Chairman, House Committee on Youth, Sports and Security Matters, Hon. Okwu Chinedu who brought it under motion of urgent public importance said the market had become haven for dreaded criminals and criminal activities.

Okwu who represents Aninri Constituency in the House said a lot has been happening and the House needed to speak up now before the state would lose its position as the most peaceful and secured state in Nigeria.

He said, “The New Artisan Market has become a hideout – zone for highly dreaded criminal activities, drug dealers, breeding of hooligans/terrorists, housing of criminals, center for prostitution/human trafficking, cultist activities and other vices.

“Every blessed night at New Artisan has been verified as a night of terror and devilish activities like the Sodom and Gomorra in the Bible. This calls for an urgent intervention of the State Government for a total cleansing and purification of the land through demolition and evacuation of the premises.

“If nothing is done urgently, this horrible place shall breed hoodlums that are going to be worse than Boko Haram in few months to come. Therefore, we must be committed to the safety of our people and state at large.

“We must not allow evil to take charge of our environs, we must uphold the peaceful disposition of our dear Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and must be ready to defend our citizen through legislative means of ensuring a crime free zone.”

He therefore prayed the House to urge the state government to demolish and evacuate New Artisan Market along Enugu Expressway.