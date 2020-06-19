Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central (APC) Uba Sani has led the Kaduna State Caucus of the National Assembly on a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on how best to secure the state and making it an example of inclusive governance and development.

Uba Sani who said he was happy by the show of solidarity and offer of sustainable cooperation, praised members of the caucus for being responsive and accountable to the people of their respective constituency.

According to him, the Governor himself commended the members for remaining united and focusing on the welfare and security of the people in spite of political differences.

The Governor and the Caucus, according he said, agreed to jointly initiate bills that would benefit the people of Kaduna State as well as intensively and extensively mobilize Kaduna citizens to participate in constitutional and electoral review processes.

“Town hall meetings will be organized to distil the views and concerns of the people. The inputs of citizens will be properly packaged and forwarded to the National Assembly as Kaduna State’s contribution to the search for a better constitutional and electoral framework for our country,” he added.

Governor El-Rufai urged the Caucus to sustain its strategic support for the government and the people of the state, and to work in synergy with the government to attract investments and ensure the welfare and security of the people.