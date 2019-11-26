Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja has granted leave to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to proceed with a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari and five others over their alleged failure to disclose details of allocations, disbursement and spending of an estimated N241.2 billion yearly security votes for the twenty year period between 1999 and 2019.

Other respondents in the suit are Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele, Accountant General of the Federation Mr Ahmed Idris, and Auditor General for the Federation Mr Anthony Ayine.

Justice Mohammed gave the ruling on Monday, November 25, following the hearing of an argument on an ex parte motion filed by SERAP’s counsel, Opeyemi Owolabi, expressing satisfaction that the leave ought to be granted and adjourning the motion on notice to December 10, 2019 for hearing.

He ruled that hearing notices be issued and served on all the respondents within eight days.

Justice Mohammed’s order has now cleared the way for SERAP to advance its case against the respondents and to challenge their refusal to account for the allocations, disbursement and spending of security votes by the Federal Government, 36 state governors and 774 local governments between 1999 and 2019.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1369/2019, SERAP is applying for judicial review and an order of mandamus directing and compelling the President Buhari, Mr Lawan and Mr Gbajabiamila to disclose details of spending of budgetary allocations as security votes since 1999.

The suit followed SERAP’s Freedom of Information requests and “the respondents’ failure to account for some N241.2 billion of public funds allocated, disbursed and spent yearly as security votes, and the corresponding lack of effective protection of the rights to security and welfare, life and physical integrity of millions of Nigerians,” the group stated.

