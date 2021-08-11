From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant General Farouq Yahaya, in Kaduna on Wednesday told Nigerians that his leadership desired to meet their expectations in terms of the protection of the country’s national territorial integrity.

To make that happen, the 22nd CoAS said, he would be leveraging on training, drawing lessons from ongoing operations and listening to various stakeholders within and outside the country.

The Army boss spoke at the second senior command and leadership seminar for incumbent and potential brigade commanders and general officers commanding in the Northern part of the country, on the theme “Enhancing the capacity of Nigerian Army senior-level field commanders for optimal performance in a complex operating environment”, held at 1 Division’s headquarters, Kaduna.

According to him, he was conscious of the growing threats to the national security of Nigeria which was why he identified the compelling need to urgently reposition the NA to conduct its operations efficiently to defeat the myriad of adversaries behind the rising threats to the internal security of the country.

Speaking on how to achieve his vision for the NA which is to have ‘a professional NA ready to accomplish all assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria,’ coupled with his command philosophy hinged on ‘readiness, the duty to country, capacity and leadership development as pillars,’ the country would be better of security-wise in no distant time.

‘To achieve this, I have outlined the cardinal pillars of professionalism, readiness, Sound Administration and Cooperation with other Services, Government Ministries, Depart Agencies and International Partners to defeat all threats confronting the nation.

‘GOcs and Bde Combs who are the key participants in this seminar, are the channel upon which the attainment of my vision and mission and set strategic goals rests.

‘The seminar intends to sensitise all of you on my vision and command philosophy with your roles in actualising them. There is no doubt that having a common understanding of where we are as an army, what is expected of us and where we are heading, is crucial to professionally defeat threats to the national security of Nigeria.

‘The NA under my leadership intends to do things differently towards a better outcome. Hence, we are re-invigorating training, drawing lessons from ongoing operations and listening to various stakeholders

‘The NA is desirous of meeting the expectations of Nigerians, which can only happen if we identify our weaknesses and address them,’ he narrated.

Earlier, the GOC of the host Division, Major General Kabiru Mukthar, noted that an investment that has been committed to organising the seminar was a clear indication of the premium the Chief of Army Staff placed on quality leadership in the Nigerian Army.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.