From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Activists under the aegis of Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace and Good Governance (CONEPAGG) have vowed to maintain their agitation for the sack of federal security service chiefs, stressing that the security situation in the country has reached a boiling point.

In a statement signed yesterday, by CONEPAGG National Coordinator, Engr Zana Goni, and eight others, he pointed out that the warning issued by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen to senior officers against planning a coup was diversionary from the security situation in the country.

Goni added that Buratai’s warning was unnecessary since the military had pledged allegiance not only to President Muhammadu Buhari but the entire constitutional orders in the country, maintaining that his coup warning was meant to deceive the President into believing that the service chiefs were his saving grace.

‘We demand the immediate sack of the service chiefs who have overstayed their welcome and also bereft of fresh ideas.

‘We humbly once again, call on the president to listen to the voice of reason by sacking the service chiefs with a view not only to injecting fresh ideas into solutions to the insecurity in the country but also transform our security sector.

‘The president must as a matter of urgency, replace them with younger officers with the zeal and commitment to perform.

‘We reiterate our earlier call on the National Assembly not to pass the 2020 Budget until the president respects its resolution on the sack of service chiefs,’ he said.

He added: ‘Nobody is planning any coup, as a matter of fact, Nigerians are happy with democracy. They are only fade up with insecurity and all the service chiefs sack who in spite of their seeming failures, have failed to toe the path of honour and resign from their offices.’

He appealed to the National Assembly to ignore the 2021 budget until President Muhammadu Buhari listen to the yearnings of Nigerians by firing the service chiefs.