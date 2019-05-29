Raphael Ede, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that security and welfare of the people would remain his priority in his second term in office.

Governor Ugwuanyi who stated this during his second term inauguration at the Okpara Square, said that apart from providing support to the security agencies in the state, his administration would continue to train and retrain the neighbourhood watch groups for efficient security in the hinterland.

He said that investors and investment can only thrive in a secure environment, stressing that his government had provided massive laws to sure that the security of lives and property come to stay in the state.

“We have lunched Enugu State security and endowment fund, and inaugurated the neigbourhood watch in all communities in the state under the supervision of the security agencies.

“Enugu is now the most favourable investment and tourism destination in the country; Enugu is described by the World Bank as the third state with the easy of doing business,” he said promising to sustain it.

The governor, however, directed all the elected chairmen and councillors to relocate to their various council areas and communities to ensure development in their local communities.

Governor Ugwuanyi commended the youths in the state for their greater support to his administration in the last tenure and promised to give them priority attention in employment creation.

While reeling out his achievements in the first tenure, Ugwuanyi said: “In the last four years my administration, we have trained 3,000 youths in commercial agriculture and have given them financial support for them to go into business.”

Amidst cheers from hundreds of supporters who came from all the 17 local government areas of the state, the governor said he would fix the 9th Mile Water Scheme for adequate water supply to the state capital.

In a goodwill message, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, commended the governor and his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo for their good works.

Ekweremadu described his first tenure as “full of events, marked by peace, security, and solid development in our dear State.

“I am also certain that your second tenure holds greater promises for our dear state,” he said, praying that God will continue to grant him good health, wisdom, and grace to continue to excel.