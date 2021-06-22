From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would continue to give priority to security and welfare.

He also promised to bequeath a citizens-led policing system to the nation.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of the third regular cadet course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, the president said security was paramount for the nation to move forward.

A statement by Femi Adesina quoted Buhari as saying the police reform initiative embarked upon by his administration had focused on improving the welfare of the force, recruitment of 10,000 junior police officers annually, investing in the upgrade of facilities at the Nigeria Police Academy and other police training institutions in the country, among others.

“In addition, a Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Bill is currently receiving legislative attention at the National Assembly. On passage, the Bill will give full legal backing to the existence and academic programmes of the Nigeria Police Academy and fully legitimise its status as a Police University.

“Furthermore, as part of our police reform initiatives, the Police Public Complaint Committee (PPCC), which is domiciled in the Ministry of Police Affairs, has been resuscitated with the mandate to receive complaints from the public on cases of abuse and maltreatment by police officers.

“The PPCC has a membership made up of officials from relevant Minitries; Departments; Agencies and security agencies.

“A public private partnership arrangement undertaken by the Ministry of Police Affairs to rejuvenate the National Public Security Communication System Network has been approved by the federal executive council.

“This is with a view to ensuring that when fully reactivated the police and other security agencies will be able to fully utilise this vital facility,” he said.

He highlighted well thought-out reform programmes by his administration to modernise and reposition the Nigeria Police to meet the aspirations of the citizens, as well as to manage current and evolving threats in the most efficient and professional manner.

“We re-established the Ministry of Police Affairs out of the former Ministry of Interior in 2019. This is with the intention to drive the police reform process by initiating, formulating, and implementing policies and programmes relating to policing and internal security.

“This initiative was also intended to provide supervision and administrative support to the force, particularly, in the area of training and capacity development as well as the enhancement of the budgetary profile of the Nigeria Police.

“In order to address the funding challenges of the force, I also assented to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill on June 24, 2019 and followed up with the inauguration of the Board of Trustees to ensure immediate take off of the fund.

“I am being constantly briefed by the Minister of Police Affairs on the activities of the Trust Fund and I am delighted to note that already, critical operational items including purpose-built operational vehicles and other policing assets are currently being delivered through the intervention of the Trust Fund.

“I am confident that with the sustained intervention of the Trust Fund, the operational efficiency and human capacity development goals of the Nigeria Police will be attained on a sustainable basis and by extension, our internal security order will be enhanced in due course,” he said.

The president recounted that on September 15, 2020, he assented to the Nigeria Police Bill which had been under legislative actions since 2014.

“The Act replaces the repealed Nigeria Police Act that had been in existence for over 77 years, and which had become an archaic legal instrument and a fundamental clog in the wheels of modern policing.

“The new Nigeria Police Act contains fundamental provisions which are positively altering the policing narrative in Nigeria as it has given legal backing to the principle of community policing and addressed vital issues that have historically been inhibiting seamless police administration.

“With the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, the nation has been given a unique legal instrument that will modernise police operations and position the Nigeria Police towards the attainment of its 21st Century Policing Mandate.”

The president also urged the newly commissioned 418 Cadet Officers, who are now Assistant Superintendents of Police, to be guided by the fact that their conduct on the field will be constantly scrutinised and they would be held personally accountable for their actions.

“You should remain good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police and demonstrate respect to civil society in discharging your duties, while also maintaining zero tolerance for corruption.”