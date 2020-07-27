Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff (Nigeria) Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai has said Nigeria is more peaceful than it was in the last five years.

The Army chief, who stated this during his sit-out with wounded officers and soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, hinged his position on the dedication of men of the force in their quest to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

“I am pleased to be here with you today. I have listened to you and I am happy because you are the ones that have been put in front of your colleagues and you have saved them and the country.

“Your sacrifice is something one should be proud of. I am proud because you have chosen a noble profession. You have to protect your fatherland. I have seen some of you in the field, courageous and committed to your responsibility.

“I have seen the true spirit of professional soldiers. I am proud that you have made impacts that several of our colleagues are living safely.

“We are much better now than what we have in the last five years because of our collective resolve to protect our country. The fight against insecurity across the country is something we have to fight collectively which can be achieved through dedication and determination,” he said.