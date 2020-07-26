Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (Nigeria) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai on Sunday evening said Nigeria is more peaceful now than it was in the last five years.

The Army Chief, who stated this during his sit-out with wounded officers and soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, hinged his position on the dedication of men of the force in their quest to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

“I am pleased to be here with you today. I have listened to you and I am happy because you are the ones that have been put in front of your colleagues and you have saved them and the country.

“Your sacrifice is something one should be proud of. I am proud because you have chosen a noble profession. You have to protect your fatherland. I have seen some of you in the field, courageous and committed to your responsibility.

“I have seen the true spirit of professional soldiers. I am proud that you have made impacts that several of our colleagues are living safely.

“We are much better now than what we have in the last five years because of our collective resolve to protect our country. The fight against insecurity across the country is something we have to fight collectively which can be achieved through dedication and determination”, he said.

On the welfare of the winded officers and soldiers currently receiving treatment at the hospital, he said, “I have been thoroughly brief by the authority in charge of the hospital and I also understand the need for you to continue to be abreast of what is happening in the Nigerian Army.

“The issue of some of your allowances have been brought before me and I will make sure that it is resolved this evening. We shall continue to improve in the facilities here even when some of you still need to be flown out for treatment.

“This is one of the hospitals which we have improved on the facility and, you must be aware that we are constructing a hospital in Maiduguri and Abakaliki in Ebonyi State to ensure our men don’t have to come to Kaduna or Lagos before they can access the treatment. We also ensure that schools of your children improve upon”, he reassured.

One of the wounded officer, Warrant Officer Yahaya Ishaku, while appreciating the CoAS for his visit was quick to remind him of promotion of some of them who are now amputees.

“We are delighted to see the CoAS identifying with us. Before now, we watched him visiting those in Borno State. We are happy to have him in our midst here at 44 NARH.

I want to go back to the mission in Sambisa Forest to continue the mission. The hospital is attending to us very well. We also have good welfare. The only problem we are having is our promotion. For example, I was due for promotion since 2018. We are appealing to the CoAS to help look into this”, he pleaded.