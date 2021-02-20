From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Fresh facts have emerged on why the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General of Department of State Security (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, are not physically present at the ongoing security meeting in Ibadan.

A source at the meeting told journalists that bad weather prevented the trio from boarding a flight in Abuja, saying: ‘As at this morning the three of them gave assurances that they would attend the meeting. But the weather has been bad in the past three days. So, they could not take off because if they do, they will not be able to land at Ibadan airport.

‘But they will deliver their addresses via telephone to the meeting. The thing is that the call will be put on speaker and will be enhanced through the microphone for all the participants at the meeting to hear them out.’

Daily Sun had reported that a crucial security meeting that involves the presidency, South-West governors, Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies, as well as traditional rulers, have commenced in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, towards finding a lasting solution to security issues besetting the socio-political and economic development of the country.

The meeting, which will be hosted by Governor Makinde of Oyo State, is expected to be held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Treasury Building, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum Dr Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun have arrived for the security meeting.

Traditional rulers that have also arrived at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan include the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I; Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan; Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; Olugbon of Orile-Igbo, Oba Francis Alao.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is being represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of South West, David Folawiyo. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, is also at the meeting.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, is still being expected at the meeting. But it could not be confirmed whether he is being represented at the meeting.

Ondo State Governor Akeredolu is expected to brief the press after the closed-door meeting, which commenced at 3:10 pm.