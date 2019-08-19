Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that with greater collaboration with the church, members of the society and traditional rulers, the new security architecture of the state would attain greater success.

Speaking during the first session of the Fourth Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Evo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area yesterday, Governor Wike said successes have been recorded since the state government launched Operation Sting.

He said: “With robust collaboration with the church, society and traditional rulers, we will win the fight against insecurity.

“The church should also support our efforts in crime fighting. The church should continue to pray for the administration to achieve greater success in the fight to promote security.

“Beyond prayers, church members should also provide information to the state security council and security services on the activities of criminal elements. This will help in tackling insecurity.”

The governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, urged members of the society to support the satate government to improve security, which would enhance investments in the state.

He said: “Once we achieve better security, more investments will come to the state. These investments will translate to jobs for our people.”

Governor Wike thanked the Anglican Dioceses in Rivers State for the thanksgiving service held for his re-election on July 7, 2019 and the Christian community for its support.

Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu, thanked Governor Wike for his consistent support for the church.

“The governor has done so well for us. He has supported the church in diverse ways. The diocese owes it a duty to always support the state government in prayers,” he said.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Eke, expressed the appreciation of the council people for the governor’s support to the Evo Diocese.

He assured the governor that the council people would provide the needed support to ensure the success of Operation Sting.