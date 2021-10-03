From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba has advised Federal Government to do all it could to save the country from system collapse.

In the same vein, the Archbishop of Kwara and Bishop of New Bussa, Niger State, Most Rev. Israel Amao has noted that Nigeria security situation should be a thing of concern as he advised the Federal Government to seek help to solve the security problems of the country.

Speaking during the 10th year Episcopal Anniversary of the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State, the duo showed concern over the level of banditry, kidnapping and all sorts of crimes being committed in Nigeria and called on the present administration to seek help.

The Primate who spoke through the Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Kaduna and Dean Church of Nigeria, and Bishop of Wusasa, Most Rev. Ali Buba Lamido, also urged Nigerian leaders to emulate church administrators in nation building.

He commended Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Nwokolo and his wife, Dr Mrs. Elsie, for what he described as wonderful work they were doing in the diocese and urged every worshipper not to relent in contributing to the development of the diocese.

He said that they should assist in God’s work and expect God’s blessings in return.

“Anniversary is a time for reflection and thanksgiving for God’s benevolence. I congratulate Bishop Owen and wife, Elsie, on 10th anniversary of their episcopacy. The Bishop has done a lot and I must also thank the faithful of the diocese for the support they are giving to their Bishop and I expect them not to relent.

“For a period of ten years, Bishop Owen has raised the spiritual standard of this diocese and brought infrastructural development to it. I pray that God will continue to use him more in the years ahead.

“When Bishop Owen was elected, nobody knew that God will use him mightily. As a gentleman and a leader with big heart, I thank him and the clergy of the diocese for the untiring efforts and support for Bishop Nwokolo.

“I called on backbenchers in the church to come out from their hiding and assist in God’s work as God blesses those who work for him. I must advise the Bishop and wife to continue to serve God faithfully, ” the Primate said.

However, Most Rev. Amao in his speech said that Nigeria remained a thing of concern especially for those from the Northern part of the country.

He explained that new Bussa is in Niger State, saying that it is one of the States affected by banditry, kidnapping and all kinds of crime.

“I think our leaders should call for help. When you find out that you cannot do certain things and things are not working out properly, the sensible thing and the proper thing you should do is to look out and find those who can help you, that is what we should do as a country.”

In a welcome address presented to the Primate by the Chairman, planning committee, Sir Ikechukwu Ejelue, he said that the journey to the days celebration started on January 9, 2011 at the consecration of Rt. Rev Nwokolo as Bishop on the Niger and his enthronement on March1, 2011.

“The grace and privilege to drive the diocese on the Niger which has yielded tangible result beyond our wildest imagination is encapsulated in the vision of the diocese, which is “To be a leading Church that wins souls, impact lives and dominate her environment for Christ.”

Some eminent Nigerians who were honoured on the occasion included Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Mr Peter Obi, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Gen.Theophilus Danjuma, Chief Osita Chidioka, Chief Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Chief Arthur Eze, Sir Emeka Offor, Dr Emeka Okwuosa, Dr Godwin Okeke, Dr. Dan Chukwudozie and Dr Alexander Okafor.

Others were Dr Godwin Maduka, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chief Mike Nwakalor, Hon. Sylvester Okonkwo, Chief Samuel Anyanwutaku, Sir Patrick Chibueze, Sir Nathan Ofoma, Sir Vincent Okoye and Dr Ebuka Okafor.

