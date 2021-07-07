From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Equipment and Development Institute (SEDI), Prof. Samuel Ndubuisi was on Wednesday evening shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Prof. Ndubuisi who was shot several times by the yet to be identified gunmen along Enugu Porthacourt highway was with his police orderly who was also shot dead.

He was traveling in a PRADO jeep with registration number 26D02FG when he was attacked and killed by the gunmen.

Efforts to reach the Police spokesman in Enugu, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, failed as he was not responding to calls to his mobile number.

The Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), located in Akwuke in Enugu South Local Government Area, is an institute under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Pics: The bullet ridden PRADO jeep which Prof Ndubuisi’ PRADO was traveling in when he was assassinated.

