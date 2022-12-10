From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

No fewer than 750 young Nigerian engineers were trained in the last 14 years by the Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu, on machine building and woodwork.

They were also trained to be exceptional in electrical Installation/wiring and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Disclosing this in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of this year’s “Skill Acquisition and Youth Empowerment Training Programme” for 50 fresh Engineering graduates, held at SEDI Enugu, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Institute, David Dania, said the institute provides practical skills training to graduates that make them fit for the labour industry and be wealth creators.

Dania who was represented by SEDI’s Director of Planning and Budget, Cletus Ezeani, noted that the skill training programme began in 2008, with 50 fresh Engineering graduates selected from the six geo-political zones of the country, stressing that the Institute had trained over 750 participants.

The SEDI boss while reiterating the significance of science and technology, said the Institute has continued to champion the drive for closing the gap of scarce skill deficiencies in the country.

He said, “It is the pride of the institute to let you know that our former trainees are doing well. Also, they are excelling in different facets of the economy, at home and abroad, they are worthy Ambassadors of SEDI, Enugu and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) at large.

“This is the first time the training focuses on the thematic area from start to finish. This goes to say that the programme has metamorphosed and improved since its inception in close to fourteen years.

“Our focus this year is on machine building, woodwork, electrical Installation/wiring and Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The reason is not far-fetched from the fact that it has become germane for the trainees to be adequately mentored immediately after they arrived.”

He assured the participants that the training would make them employers of labour so that they could contribute to nation-building.

Furthermore, he said, “SEDI, Enugu is one of the 10 developmental Institutes of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure under the Presidency. All the NASENI developmental Institutes have its own specific mandate.

“SEDI, Enugu’s mandate is the development and production of scientific equipment, production system, and transfer of these to private sector satellite industries/SMEs for mass production and commercialisation.”