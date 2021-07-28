By Christopher Oji

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command ,Onkan, Lagos , Mr Johnson Kokumo, on Wednesday charged newly promoted promoted senior officers in the Zone to see the elevation in their career as a new responsibilities that calls for dedication.

AIG Kokumo gave this charge on Wednesday during the decoration of promoted Senior officers at his office , Onkan.

Thee Police Service Commission (PSC) recently promoted 167 Senior Nigerian Police Officers and some of them are serving in Zone 2 Command.

Kokumo while admonishing the officers to do more in their service to humanity asked them to see the promotion as call for more responsibility.

“On a day like this that you are enjoying career elevation, I urge you to render more service to humanity because to whom much is given, more is expected,” AIG Kokumo said.

While speaking with journalists after the decoration ceremony, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu said the state has declared war on cultists.

The CP said, Lagos state has enacted a stringent war against cultism and any landlord , owner of facilities that allows the house to used as hideout or meeting place for criminals would be dealt with by the state.

Odumosu also noted that the presence of the police is visible all over Lagos and anywhere there activities of cultism or any criminal act, the police will know and do will do the needful.

In his vote of thanks after being decorated, DCP Akinbayo Olasunkanmi Olasoji, on behalf of other officers that were promoted thanked the Police Service Commission (PSC) for finding them worthy of the promotion.

Akinbayo said: “On behalf of the DCPs and ACPs, , I also thank God for making today a reality in the journey that started at the police academy. The journey has been tasking but it is worthwhile.

“With all sense of responsibility, we shall not let down let down the Police in terms of good policing and service to humanity,” he said.