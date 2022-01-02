While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.

While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest shall never cease. There are many things we desire to see in our lives. Many desire to see healings, prosperity and several good things in life. This scripture reveals to us that every harvest is a result of a seed sown and harvest only comes out of seeds. You cannot harvest corn from a farm where you have not planted corn. If you want to see corn then you must take some corn seeds and plant them in the ground.

As long as the earth remains, this principle will be in force. Seedtime is what determines harvest time. Many times people pray and cry to God to give them a harvest, when they have not been sowing any seeds. Others expect a different harvest when they have been sowing wrong seeds.

Speaking financially, every time you face a financial famine, the solution is to do what Isaac did in

Genesis 26 :1-13… And there was a famine in the land, beside the first famine that was in the days of Abraham. And Isaac went unto Abimelech king of the Philistines unto Gerar. And the LORD appeared unto him, and said, Go not down into Egypt; dwell in the land which I shall tell thee of:…Then Isaac sowed in that land, and received in the same year an hundredfold: and the LORD blessed him. And the man waxed great, and went forward, and grew until he became very great:

In the time of famine, the last thing the average person would think of doing is sowing. Isaac was faced with a difficult famine, he needed a harvest and so he sowed in the time of famine and he received an hundredfold return on his seed in the time of famine. By doing this he ended his own season of famine and began a season of abundance through his seed. While everyone was in famine he was enjoying the hundredfold harvest.

Wise people do not wait for the famine to come, before they begin to sow. Wise people sow seeds continuously, they seek for opportunities continuously to sow seeds and hence they enjoy a continuous harvest and never get to experience famine.

It is important to state that you can enjoy financial abundance when everyone else is facing financial difficulties. The secret lies in doing what Isaac did. Sowing seeds in the time of famine and doing so continuously.

The principle of seedtime and harvest is a law of genesis. It is like the law of the night coming after the day and the day coming after the night. Since you were born, you will agree that there has never been a day when night fails to come after daytime and vice versa. This is so because God decreed that as long as the earth remains night will come after day. Similarly, When God set the night and day seasons among men, He also set seedtime to precede harvest.

This has nothing to do with whether you are a Christian or not. As long as you are on earth, your seed will control your harvest. If you do not learn this principle and do something about seed sowing, you will struggle financially. If you want more harvest you must learn to sow more seeds. You can change your financial situation today by finding a seed to sow to trigger your hundredfold harvest.

I encourage you to prayerfully ask the lord to direct you to the good ground where He wants you to begin to sow your seeds so that your harvest can begin to pour in.

2Corinthians 9: 10… Now he that ministereth seed to the sower both minister bread for your food, and multiply your seed sown, and increase the fruits of your righteousness. Once you have sown, believe strongly that harvest time will come.

Hebrews 10:35-36…Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompence of reward. For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise.

Faith is a vital ingredient for receiving from God. Faith believes and confesses what God’s word says but for many people they only believe for a short time and make faith filled declarations only when the going is going well. However when the going becomes tough, they cast away their confidence. Most people lack the attribute of patience this is why they do not receive their blessings from the lord.

Patience is a very important spiritual virtue which compulsorily must accompany faith before the word of God can bring forth fruit in our lives.

When God made a promise to Abraham, it took several years before the promise became a reality. The scripture tells us that Abraham had to patiently endure before he could obtain the promises. When made a promise to Abraham, He swore to an oath to bless him. That oath was necessary because the promise given to Abraham required some time to lapse before its actualization. If the promise was to occur at the same time when the promise was given, there would have been no need for God to swear that He would do what he said He would do.

The oath of confirmation was given to enable Abraham have steadfast and consistent faith while he awaited the manifestation of the promise.

Being Steadfast and consistent in faith is what it means to be patient. After Abraham had patiently endured holding on tightly to God’s promise, he obtained its manifestation.

God wants you to exert the force of patience. Be steadfast in faith. Be consistent with your confidence in God’s word. Refuse to be moved by the storms and the winds which may be blowing. If you don’t waiver, you will inherit the promise just like Abraham did.

