Cameroon’s Head Coach, Clarence Seedorf believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions’ hopes of winning a back-to-back title ended on Saturday, after they were handed a 3-2 defeat by the Super Eagles.

The former AC Milan star, who expressed disappointment on his team’s early exit from the competition, said the Super Eagles could go all the way in the competition.

“We started the game slowly, but grew into it. After we went ahead, we were satisfied with the score-line instead of going for more goals. Nigerians have shown that they can score goals and they did that against us,” Seedorf told reporters after the game.

“Nigeria have a good team and they can win the competition. They have the players that can win it for them.”

Seedorf expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in the game, though he accepted his players made some costly mistakes.

“We made some mistakes today and paid a high price for that. Offensively, we produced more, so in that sense I am satisfied,” he added.

“I am sorry for my players for this loss. I hope that the fighting spirit that we have shown in this competition can be carried through into the future.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria stormed Cairo today ahead of their quarter-final clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The meeting between the two countries will be staged at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, starting from 2000 hours.

The players had a recovery session at the Helnan Palestine Hotel on Sunday, a day after their 3-2 win over Cameroon in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Skipper John Obi Mikel and Abdullahi Shuhu trained on their own at the start of the session, which suggests that they are not yet in tip-top condition.

The Bursaspor defender who was on the bench against the Indomitable Lions eventually joined the rest of the players.

The players were later divided into two groups, with the players that started against Cameroon entering inside the water for a recovery session after the jogging exercises while the remaining players did some running and ball juggling around to regain their strength and also took part in foottball-basketball drills.