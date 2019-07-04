Cameroon Coach, Clarence Seedorf is worried about his team’s blunt strike force ahead of blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against Nigeria in Alexandria on Saturday.

Like the Super Eagles, the Indomitable Lions netted only two goals in the group stages, but they have a better defensive record than the West Africans, with the highly-rated Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper, André Onana yet to concede in the tournament.

Clinton N’Jie (Marseille), Stéphane Bahoken (Angers), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (PSG), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal), Joel Tagueu (Portugal Marítimo) and Jacques Zoua (Astra Giurgiu) are the players classed as strikers in the Cameroon squad.

“I do not think of Nigeria (opponent in the round of 16), we just finished the match, I’m very happy because we qualified, but we were disappointed because we wanted to win the match, we completely controlled this match,” Seedorf was quoted as saying by France Football.

“We have to improve in several details, especially in attack, we have to be smarter to create more opportunities, we have not conceded a goal yet, there are positive things for the future.”

The Super Eagles had not lost to Cameroon since they were beaten 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in August 1989.