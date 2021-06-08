Seedtime Foundation, a non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has launched the blossom initiative to empower indigent girls child in the country.

Speaking with newsmen during the 2021 World Environment Day with the theme: “Ecosystem Restoration,” at Government Senior College, Agege Lagos State, the Executive Director, of the foundation, Mrs. Adetola Oladeji said the initiative was launched to commemorate the 10th years anniversary of the NGO (Seedtime Foundation).

According to her, the blossom initiative is borned out concerns for girls basically to educate them about wellbeing, personal care and how they can take care of themselves.

She disclosed that the foundation has selected 10 girls from Government Senior College who are able to prove that their less privileged and they need support. She said most of these selected are either having their father passing away or their mother is no more.

She hinted that the girls would have training in computer skills and do basic things like Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft and other technological skills they should have in the current days they find themselves.

“We will be also educating them and talking about things like science. We are raising another generation of girls that will be interested in science related courses and also practically doing the science.

She said the foundation is going to come up with a project problem sloving for the girl child, adding that the foundation is going to identify a problem in the society and the 10 girls will come up with the solutions.

She explained that the 10 girls will also spend two weeks with the foundation in August in order to empower them. She added that in October 2021, the 10 girls will deal with a project called climate change, which is part of the restoration for the ecosystem.

“We also have one special program called work experience placement. We will like to place them into some organisation. So we have children basically from less privilege background that we have chosen. So we will place them in some companies and they will be there for four days in August just to see what it means to work in a public setting,” she added.