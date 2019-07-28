Christy Anyanwu

Dabota Lawson is an entrepreneur and chief executive of Dabota Cosmestics, which produces a range of beauty products. She studied Financial Economics at University of Leicester, where she got a Bachelor’s degree before proceeding to the London School of Business and Finance, where she studied Accounting and Business. She won the Miss Nigeria-UK beauty pageant in 2009. The Rivers State-born perfect combination of beauty and brains runs other businesses in addition to her make-up line.

Tell us more about your mum?

My mother’s name is Mrs Boma Lawson. She is a hardworking God-fearing woman, a true role model of strength and dignity. She is from Rivers State and has spent most of her life in Port Harcourt in between traveling and raising us, her kids. I am the first child of my mother and she is one of my best friends as I can easily talk to her about anything. She will do anything to make sure we are okay even give up her life for her children. My mother is also a fashion designer. When people see her, they think we are sisters as her beauty is forever radiant.

You are fashionable. Did she influence your fashion sense and style?

Yes my mother did not just influence my sense of fashion but my confidence to carry whatever I wear well. She would also take it upon herself to design beautiful clothes for me. Some of her designs made headlines at some red carpet events I’ve attended. A lot of her designs can be seen on my social media pages

You were once a beauty queen in the UK. Did your mum play any role in your decision to participate?

While I was growing up my mother always said to, “You are my Miss World” and I believed. She always made me feel like the most beautiful girl in the world as I was growing up. That was what really gave me the confidence to even go into pageants. She supported me as a little girl when I went for several auditions both here in Nigeria and abroad. She would pay for photo-shoots and wait for me till I was done auditioning. My mother always made sure she provided me with whatever outfit or costume I required to participate in any event.

Before I won any crown my mother put a crown on me and called me Queen and I believe it till today.

What is her favorite fashion item?

My mother loves her jewelry. She is a gold collector and has so many you can’t even begin to imagine. She is also very particular about her shoes. She just loves good shoes.

What advice did she give you as a child that you still uphold?

She said that above everything else, I must put God first. My mother always wants to know how my life is going spiritually. She believes I was born to be of service in the house of God. So she always wants to make sure I’m in right standing.

What do you cherish most about your mum?

My mother’s ability to withstand tough times and her strength to face adversity is beyond what words can describe. She is a super hero. She easily forgives and is not afraid to love again and again regardless of how many times she has been hurt.

What is her favorite meal, which she loved while growing up?

People call her Madam Chinese because she loves Chinese food. She is the Eat Clean queen, always creative with healthy meals. I hope I’m able to set up a huge restaurant for her one day.