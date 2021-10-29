Akinmolade Tirenioluwa Durojaye had a passion for reading and writing from childhood.

Blessed with an instinct of a wordsmith, she began reflecting her thoughts on paper. She later recognised that her greatest strength with which she could establish a firm footing for herself in the future was through creative writing.

Akinmolade’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the prestigious Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, further broadened her vision. The author subsequently discovered her true forte in what initially started as a hobby; and in 2016, she finally decided to become a professional writer.

Akinmolade kicked off her career as a writer with The Devil’s Heart, a book widely acclaimed as one of the greatest metaphorically complicated works in terms of language and plot. And now, aside having her works published on various digital platforms, Akinmolade’s The Devil’s Heart has garnered rave reviews in major Nigerian newspapers.

In this interview, the author, who resides in the United Kingdom with her family, and who has been attending poetry school alongside engaging in full time writing, vows to ensure her literary works make impact on people’s lives. Here are excerpts:

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Why did you choose to be a writer?

I developed a love for writing when my mum gave me a diary when I was in secondary school. The love increased with my passion for reading short stories and novels, which formed part of our literature syllabus. The stories I read and great authors who impacted history by their stories further inspired me. For me, writing is an expression of freedom and since I started, I just couldn’t stop.

Why do you write what you write?

My writing process comes naturally, I write about whatever I am inspired about. My first thought isn’t to please the readers; it is to express myself. And if that pleases the readers, and somebody or some people can relate with it, that brings me a level of fulfillment as well.

How many books have you written till date?

I have written four books and a couple of poems. I hope to someday publish a book of poetry.

What gives you inspiration and what inspired the contents of your books?

Life! My life, other people’s lives, as well as the past, the present and the future all inspire me.

How would you describe your style of writing? Do you write in long hand or with computer?

My writing style is mostly ‘narrative’. I remember practicing on my dad’s typewriter when I was young. But now, I write on my PC.

What are some of the challenges you encounter as a writer?

I’d say the new generation (of writers) doesn’t have as many readers as the older generation. That audience is getting slimmer. Screens have replaced books and seeing that as a writer sometimes hurts. Another challenge is the marketing and publishing side of it. Nevertheless, I don’t stop or get discouraged because the passion for writing is greater than its challenges.

Do you experience writer’s block while writing? If so, how do you handle it?

Yes, I do. But whenever I have writer’s block, I just leave it; distract myself with other activities and let the inspiration come back to me. Like I said, it comes naturally.

To you, is writing self-sustaining?

For some people, yes. But for me, not yet! However, I’m working hard to get there.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .