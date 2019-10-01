Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to seek audience with it privately on national issues, rather than going public.

According to the government, issues innocently discussed in public stand the risk of being misconstrued, distorted and blown out of proportion.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who made the appeal when a CAN delegation led by its President Rev Samson Ayokunle visited him in Abuja, yesterday, urged the body to always provide spiritual guidance for Nigerians.

“Honestly, it is always good to seek interaction with government, sometimes off camera. It makes a lot of good because if you say sometime innocently, something that is innocently put across could be distorted and magnified for social purpose

“The purpose of government is to provide security for people and property. Government is doing whatever it can to tackle insecurity. Your duty is to provide spiritual guidance. States and church have always cooperated and collaborated for the benefit of the citizenry. I believe that you will use your exalted position to do that,” Akume said.

Akume said despite the challenges confronting the country, citizens should always celebrate and hope for better things to come.