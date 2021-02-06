From Fred Ezeh and Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the federal government to solicit external assistance in its quest to tackle growing insecurity in Nigeria.

While commending the military and other security agencies for their work, CAN indicated that the security situation has overwhelmed them, hence the need to consider foreign assistance.

CAN President Dr Samson Ayokunle Olasupo gave the suggestion in Abuja on Saturday during the inauguration of the new executives of Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

Dr Ayokunle, who was represented by CAN Assistant Secretary-General Biodun Soweolu, expressed hope that such intervention could help solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

‘We are seriously worried about the security state of Nigeria. Christianity or any other religion is about the people. All these killings happening everywhere in Nigeria is against the human race. CAN has spoken several times against it little or nothing was done in response,’ he stated.

‘It appears that the situation is overwhelming to the government. We will continue to pray for them. We all know that there is a lack of security everywhere, nobody is safe, even when you are in your house, you are not safe.

‘The first assignment of any government is to protect the people but even they, themselves are not safe. This insecurity has gotten to a worrisome point and I know the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is also worried and will be ready to reach out to external bodies to get help. I plead with the President to reach out to Israel and other countries that will be of help to us.’

He urged the newly elected officials to live a Christ-like life, reminding them that leadership is service that comes with a burden.

In his remarks, YOWICAN President Belusochukwu Enuere appreciated God for giving him the opportunity to serve and pledged to represent the Christian youths adequately.